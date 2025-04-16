02908 Merchant Association launches to connect, inform North End businesses

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

“From the jump, the Smith Hill neighborhood did n ’t have a business association of any kind ,” Akinbi said. “There aren’t a ton of resources [compared to] when you look at the South Side, the East Side, parts of the West End,” where groups such as the West Broadway , Hope Street and Federal Hill merchant associations have facilitated business connections and economic growth.

“ empowering [businesses] by bringing other existing programs that they might not have access to to the monthly meeting," Akinbi said, in addition to fostering connections between business owners.

"With the federal funding iffy and uncertain, there are concerns about our sustainability, so right now we’re figuring that out," Akinbi said. " We’re looking into some other non-local buckets of funding we can apply for to sustain what we have in our bank account, and to provide the resources that our members are going to need."

"I t ’s going to take some years for us to get our financial footing, to get consistent members who are active and engaged," Akinbi said, while the association looks "to form an identity and understand what we need and want to invest in, and what we want to put back into the community."