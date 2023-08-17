2 former Catholic churches in Warwick sell for $2.6M

WARWICK – Two former Catholic churches that went on the market in Warwick earlier this year recently sold for a total of $2.6 million, according to MG Commercial Real Estate, which represented the seller.

The former Saint Catherine’s Cathedral church property, located at 3248 Post Road, was bought from the Roman Catholic Church for $1 million by Bluth LLC, a Warwick-based residential developer, according to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the transaction. Bluth, managed by Matthew Tonning and Robert Tonning Jr., plans to convert the former church building into apartments, said MG Commercial Real Estate, in its announcement of the sale.

The former St. Catherine’s Cathedral Church on Post Road includes two acres of land, with a two-level, including an 8,458-square-foot religious center and a 2,578-square-foot convent building, the real estate firm said.

The former Saint Francis of Assisi church building, located at 596 through 616 Jefferson Blvd., was purchased by private nonprofit Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope for $1.6 million, according to the quitclaim deed for the sale.

In addition to the church building, the Saint Francis of Assisi property on Jefferson Boulevard includes an attached, dormant two-level school building, both structures totaling 21,700 square feet of living space, according to MG Commercial.

The dormant attached school building on the Jefferson Boulevard property was last used by the Roman Catholic Church as the St. Francis of Assisi School in 2009, according to MG Commercial.

Chesterton Academy is moving into this space after the Catholic private school spent its first year in a 4,000 square-foot office property down the street at 487 Jefferson Boulevard. The Saint Francis of Assisi property includes 2.97 acres of land, including ample parking space, according to MG Commercial.

Both Warwick church properties saw their final services in 2021, when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence approved a merger of the two parishes into Saints Rose and Clement Parish, which continues to operate at 111 Long St.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.