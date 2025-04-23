2 local arts organizations receive $125K in state grants

PROVIDENCE – A pair of local arts organizations recently received a total of $125,000 from the R.I. State Council on the Arts to fund the groups’ cultural sustainability and operating support.

Teatro ECAS will receive $100,000, while Providence World Music will get $25,000, the council said on April 16.

The funding supports arts organizations of color with annual operating expenses under $500,000, enabling them to sustain and expand their practices.

Additionally, both Teatro ECAS and PVD World Music will work together as a regional learning cohort with the New England Foundation for the Arts to address some of their self-identified organizational needs, the council said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.