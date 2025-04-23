2 local arts organizations receive $125K in state grants

PROVIDENCE – A pair of local arts organizations recently received a total of $125,000 from the R.I. State Council on the Arts to fund the groups’ cultural sustainability and operating support.
Teatro ECAS will receive $100,000, while Providence World Music will get $25,000, the council said on April 16.
Rhode Island small business sees significant annual energy savings
The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive…Learn More
The funding supports arts organizations of color with annual operating expenses under $500,000, enabling them to sustain and expand their practices.
Additionally, both Teatro ECAS and PVD World Music will work together as a regional learning cohort with the New England Foundation for the Arts to address some of their self-identified organizational needs, the council said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.