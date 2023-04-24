2 R.I. Dollar Tree stores face $770K in fines for OSHA violations

PROVIDENCE – Dollar Tree Stores Inc. is facing more than $770,000 in fines after the U.S. Department of Labor determined that two of the company’s Rhode Island stores violated Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

The discount retail giant Monday was cited for $770,136 in proposed penalties for hazards related to obstructed exits, unsafe storage of materials, fire and other hazards at both its East Providence store at 1925 Pawtucket Ave. and Pawtucket location at 342 Power Road.

The East Providence store was cited for three repeat OSHA violations, totaling $319,220 in proposed fines, and the Pawtucket location was cited for four repeat OSHA violations, totaling $450,916 in proposed fines.

OHSA investigators uncovered the following violations:

- Advertisement -

Large piles of materials blocked access to emergency exits. Inspectors found access to an emergency exit completely blocked at the Pawtucket store.

Unsafe storage of materials – boxed merchandise stacked up to 7-feet high at both locations.

Storage room materials completely blocked access to fire extinguishers at the Pawtucket store.

Helium compressed gas cylinders stored and labeled improperly in East Providence. The cylinders also lacked caps for valve protection.

“Providing employees with clearly recognized and legally required safeguards, such as unimpeded exit access, properly stored materials and readily available fire extinguishers, must be a priority for any employer and should not be ignored,” explained OSHA Area Director Robert Sestito.

Dollar Tree Stores has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.