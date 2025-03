Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Newport Hospital in Newport at No. 333 and Rhode Island Hospital in Providence at No. 351 are among the 400 best in the U.S. Both are part of Brown University Health, formerly Lifespan Corp.

South Coast Hospitals Group of Fall River is among the 13 Massachusetts hospitals ranked best in the nation at No. 314.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named the best in both the U.S. and tops the 250 combined world ranking. Only three other U.S. hospitals are among the top 250 in the world: Cleveland Clinic at No 2. The John’s Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles is ranked fifth in the U.S., but did not crack the world’s top 250.

This year’s rankings include the best hospitals from: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. These countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living, life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.