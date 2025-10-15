2025 Rhode Island Startup Week concludes with busiest year yet

PROVIDENCE – This year’s Rhode Island Startup Week attracted record-setting attendance and participation, event organizer RIHub reported.

The programming, held in late September, drew more than 1,000 participants, who attended more than 5,000 sessions. This year, the “week” extended into nine days of 47 sessions held at venues throughout the state.

The week’s culminating event, the Newport Investors Summit, also saw increased participation. First held in 2024, the number of participating investors grew from 51 to 59 year over year, while the number of participating entrepreneurs jumped from 61 to 77.

Additionally, pitch applications for the summit almost doubled year over year, with more than 200 applicants vying for 33 spots. Many entrepreneurs were Rhode Island-based, said RIHub Managing Director Annette Tonti, adding that participants represented 11 U.S. states, Ireland and Australia.

This year’s programming featured its first themed days, which centered on life sciences and ocean technology. Alongside the expanded programming and geographic reach, Startup Week featured popular events that have become program staples, such as the “Calamari Tank” pitch contest.

“Each year, Rhode Island Startup Week showcases the extraordinary breadth and depth of innovation happening across our state,” Tonti said in a statement. “This year’s record-breaking attendance and programming prove that Rhode Island is not just keeping pace but setting the standard for regional collaboration in entrepreneurship.”

Now in its fourth year, Rhode Island Startup Week took place for the first time in 2021, growing from 2020’s Startup Weekend and 2019 Startup Day.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.