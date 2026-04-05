$24M East Bay Bike Path bridges finally opening

BARRINGTON – The long-awaited East Bay Bike Path Bridges spanning the Palmer and Warren rivers will open to cyclists and pedestrians on Monday.

The two bridges will replace the path’s former late 19th-century trail bridges, which were closed in 2019 after crews found structural safety concerns.

The approximately $24 million project ran into numerous roadblocks over the years, including conflict between the R.I. Department of Transportation, the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council and anglers, who commonly used the old bridges for fishing. For a time, these disputes raised doubts that the project would move forward.

But in September 2022, officials announced a plan to replace the bridges.

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In late 2021, the R.I. Department of Transportation opened two boardwalk-style pathways over existing sidewalks on the road bridges that cross the rivers. RIDOT will begin removing these temporary fixtures after the new bridges open, RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin told Providence Business News.

Officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bridges on Monday afternoon at Police Cove Park in Barrington.

The new bridges are each about 300 feet long and 14 feet wide, according to the office of Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who will attend the ceremony. In tandem with the rest of the East Bay Bike Path, they form a 14.5 mile bikeway running from Bristol to Providence.

(Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.)