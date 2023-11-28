$250K RIHEBC loan will finance Higher Ground International HQ renovations

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp. says it has closed on a $250,000 loan to help the nonprofit Higher Ground International finance the renovation of its new Providence headquarters.

RIHEBC said it is the largest loan the agency has issued through its Health & Education Loan Program.

Higher Ground International says it’s dedicated to advocating for, empowering and providing social services to Liberians and West African immigrants and refugees, and to other marginalized people.

“Our HELP loan program is designed to support Rhode Island’s growing nonprofit organizations, and we’re pleased that this $250,000 HELP loan … will assist Higher Ground International in renovating their new headquarters to better serve the Liberian and West African communities,” said Kim Mooers, RIHEBC executive director.

The nonprofit’s new headquarters is located on Ninigret Avenue. City records indicate the organization purchased the 10,600-square-foot industrial building for $658,000 in October 2022.

“Higher Ground International has been expanding to better serve the needs of our area’s West African, immigrant and refugee populations, and that’s why we recently purchased a new headquarters building in Providence,” said Henrietta Tonia White Holder, founder and CEO. “We were so thrilled to learn about RIHEBC’s HELP loan program. Together with this $250,000 loan and other funding sources, we’re ready to move forward with renovations so we can continue to grow and meet our mission.”

RIHEBC says not-for-profit institutions, as well as cities, towns and school districts, are eligible through HELP for loans of between $25,000 and $250,000 with terms between three and 10 years. Applicants must have been in existence for at least three years.

For more information and HELP application details, visit rihebc.com/help.