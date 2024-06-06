$2M home sale is highest-ever in Island Park neighborhood of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH – A waterfront property in the Island Park neighborhood of the town recently sold for $2 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the neighborhood’s history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 5 Seaconnet Ave. is a colonial-style home that contains four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The 2,175-square-foot, two-story home is located on the harbor, with the backyard facing directly toward Spectacle Island.

The property features a new 155-foot composite dock and mooring rights, available for owners to facilitate power boating, sailing and views of the sunset, said Mott & Chase, which represented the sellers.

The home’s backyard, on a 0.13-acre lot, includes an outdoor shower and a firepit, according to Mott & Chace, and the yard features hydrangeas and white climbing roses.

The property comes with parking for up to five cars, the real estate firm said.

The home, constructed in 1954, also features a new architectural shingle roof and new north-facing black casement windows, for both aesthetics and energy efficiency, according to Mott & Chace.

The home features radiant floors, a first-floor laundry room and a butler’s pantry, along with preserved wood beams, antique pocket doors and the home’s original floor-to-ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, said Mott & Chace. Additional designer details include white oak hardwoods, a custom staircase, and custom railing and window coverings.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the home was most recently valued by Portsmouth property assessors in 2023 as being worth $624,500.

The sellers were represented by Kylie McCollough, a real estate salesperson for Mott & Chace, and the buyers were represented by Robert Silva, of Greenwich Bay Brokers.

The property was last owned by Athena Murray and Samuel Murray, purchasing the property for $405,000 in 2018, according to the online property tax evaluation database. However, a copy of the deed documenting the recent $2 million sale was not immediately available through the town’s online land evidence records database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.