3-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot Cranston home sells for record $515K

CRANSTON – An 1,100-square-foot ranch that was constructed in 1962 recently sold for $515,000, setting a new high this year for real estate in the Edgewood neighborhood, based on the square footage of the house, according to Engel & Völkers East Greenwich, which represented the seller.

The one-story home at 82 Marion Ave. South contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the property comes with 0.15 acres of land near Edgewood Beach, according to Engel & Völkers East Greenwich, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home was listed on the market for two days before selling in a cash purchase, the real estate firm said.

The sale at $515,000 equates to $471.61 per square foot, the real estate firm said.

“This shatters the previous highest per-square-foot record of $409.20 year to date,” according to an announcement of the sale from Engel & Völkers. “Notably, this is the highest-priced per-square-foot sale in the area, excluding two waterview properties sold in 2022.”

The home was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $432,200, with $210,200 of that attributed to the 0.15 acres of land and the rest attributed to the building.

Liana D’Amico, an adviser with The DiSpirito Team at Engel & Völkers East Greenwich, represented the seller in the deal. Barbara Dacey, of Residential Properties Ltd., represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Brothers Rebuild LLC, a limited liability company based in Foster, to the Edward Martin Revocable Declaration of Trust, based in Cranston.

