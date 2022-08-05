$6.7M charging station to boost electric buses

By
-
EASY CHARGE: A rendering provided by the R.I. Public Transit Authority shows one of the overhead systems that will enable bus drivers to pull up and charge the bus for five to nine minutes through a connection on the roof. There will be overhead connectors for multiple buses at a $6.7 million charging station to be constructed in Cranston.  COURTESY R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY
EASY CHARGE: A rendering provided by the R.I. Public Transit Authority shows one of the overhead systems that will enable bus drivers to pull up and charge the bus for five to nine minutes through a connection on the roof. There will be overhead connectors for multiple buses at a $6.7 million charging station to be constructed in Cranston.  COURTESY R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY
Going electric is about to get a little easier for the R.I. Public Transit Authority. The bus agency is preparing to start construction on a $6.7 million, state-of-the-art charging station along the busy R-Line that will allow electric buses to be charged in just minutes. Experts say the new station will be faster and more…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display