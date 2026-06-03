64 high school seniors earn college credits through NEIT Early College Program

EAST GREENWICH – Sixty-four high school seniors from Rhode Island and Massachusetts completed their first year of college while still enrolled in high school through the New England Institute of Technology’s Early College Program, the school announced May 26.

The students, drawn from 26 Rhode Island schools and one Massachusetts school, collectively earned more than 3,600 college credits at no cost to students or their families. Ninety percent of the graduates plan to continue into postsecondary education.

The cohort entered the program with 229 articulated credits from career and technical education programs, Advanced Placement courses and other concurrent enrollment coursework.

“For over 80 years, NEIT has been committed to putting students on a faster path to a degree, a career and economic independence,” said Douglas Sherman, senior vice president and provost at New England Tech. “These high school seniors completing our Early College Program today will have a considerable advantage as they prepare for what comes next.”

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A U.S. Department of Education-supported study found that early college programs in Rhode Island have had significantly positive impacts on students’ high school graduation rates and college enrollment and completion.

“Rhode Island’s investment in early college programs ensures that every student has a path to postsecondary success, regardless of their background, ZIP code, or income,” said Angélica Infante-Green, R.I. commissioner of elementary and secondary education. “Programs like this one are among the most powerful tools we have for closing opportunity gaps for students.”

Participating schools include East Greenwich High School, Providence Career and Technical Academy, Charles E. Shea High School, Time Squared Academy, Rogers High School, Cumberland High School, Exeter-West Greenwich High School, Coventry High School, Blackstone Valley Prep High School, Portsmouth High School, Woonsocket High School, North Providence High School, Pilgrim High School, William E. Tolman Senior High School, Johnston Senior High School, Apprenticeship Exploration School, Tiverton High School, Ponaganset High School, Cranston High School West, Westerly High School, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing Arts, The Greene School, Seekonk High School, Central High School, West Warwick High School, Classical High School and the Sheila C. Skip Nowell Leadership Academy.

The New England Institute of Technology is a private, nonprofit university in East Greenwich accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. The school offers accelerated associate, bachelor’s and graduate degree programs in skilled trades, health sciences, cybersecurity, computer science, engineering technology, and automotive and marine technology.

More information about the Early College Program is available at neit.edu/earlycollege.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.