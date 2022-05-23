$7.3M in upgrades coming to T.F. Green, Quonset airports

WARWICK – The state’s two largest airports will receive a total of $7.3 million in infrastructure and security modifications under a recent federal allocation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation grants, announced last week by the R.I. Congressional delegations, splits the funding between T.F. Green International Airport and Quonset State Airport.

Of the allocation, $5 million will go toward T.F. Green International Airport, with $1.9 million for terminal building and public address system improvements. Another $1.8 million will go toward security, $926,858 for design work for taxiway reconstruction and $315,000 granted for runway protection zone land.

Quonset State Airport’s $2.35 million allocation will go entirely toward reconstructing the airport’s main runway.

As the state’s second-largest public use-airport after T.F. Green, Quonset serves civil, military and public flights.

Congressional leaders hailed the funding as a boost to the state’s tourism industry and overall economy.

“Improving the facilities, repairing the runway, and securing the runway protection zone are all critical to landing more flights and helping business and tourism take off,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed. “This federal funding will ensure Rhode Island can compete and our regional airports can safely and effectively serve communities throughout the state.”

The funding draws from the 2022 Appropriations Omnibus law and will be administered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The announcement comes as the state anticipates an additional $9 million in airport funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and an estimated $45 million alongside annual appropriations over five years.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.