7 leaders selected for SEG/United Way’s latest Nonprofit Innovation Lab

PROVIDENCE – Seven leaders of local nonprofit organizations have been selected as fellows of the United Way of Rhode Island and Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s latest Nonprofit Innovation Lab.

The lab is a program that brings together individuals from multiple organizations to develop solutions to various pressing social issues and offers an opportunity for seed funding to put those ideas into action.

The program, United Way and SEG said, culminates with a presentation modeled after the “Shark Tank” TV show, in which fellows compete for $90,000 in seed funding and other in-kind services and supports.

The fellows selected and their respective organizations are:

- Advertisement -

Mario Gomez Anaya, Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Edward McPherson, Newport Mental Health

Kelly Nevins, Women’s Fund of Rhode Island

Brent Runyon, Providence Preservation Society

Michelle Taylor, Community Care Alliance

Joshua Wizer-Vecchi, Children’s Friend & Service

Destenie Vital, What Cheer Flower Farm

“The times of today call for innovative ideas and solutions if we’re to make Rhode Island the best it can be,” United Way of Rhode Island CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement, “and innovation is absolutely where our state’s nonprofit community excels. And it’s our job to support and nurture that creativity.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.