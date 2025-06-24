700 Berkshire Bank employees volunteer during community service week

PROVIDENCE – Seven hundred Berkshire Bank employees volunteered with 31 nonprofits earlier this month as part of the bank’s “Xtraordinary Week” (X Week) of giving back, the bank announced on June 18.

From June 9-13, bank employees participated in more than 35 projects to help address issues such as hunger and homelessness in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New York.

In Rhode Island, Berkshire employees volunteered at South County Habitat for Humanity in South Kingstown, according to the bank.

Founded in 1990, the nonprofit works to eliminate substandard housing in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Washington County, providing services such as homebuilding and renovation. It builds four to eight new homes per year and renovates existing units, according to the nonprofit’s website.

“Giving back is a core part of who we are as a company because we believe that lasting impact starts with local action,” said Lori Kiely, managing director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “Throughout X Week, our employees helped build stronger, more resilient communities – and stronger connections with one another.”

This month’s X Week marks another chapter in the bank’s charitable efforts.

Last year, 100% of Berkshire employees volunteered in their communities through more than 250 company-sponsored projects with more than 11,500 hours of service.

Berkshire has financial centers in Newport, Middletown, Westerly and South Kingstown.

