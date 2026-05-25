9 animals in Rhode Island test positive for rabies since March

PROVIDENCE – Nine animals, mostly in Providence County, have tested positive for the rabies virus since March, the R.I. Department of Health announced last week.

The disease, which is spread through the saliva or central nervous system tissue of infected animals, is most often transmitted through bites and scratches. The virus can also spread through contact with an open wound or mucous membranes, or less commonly when a human touches saliva left on a pet that encountered a rabid animal.

The health department is urging residents to take preventative measures to protect themselves and pets as people spend more time outside in the warmer weather.

The department advises residents to:

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Ensure that dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies.

Avoid contact with wildlife and stray animals.

Wear gloves when tending to wounds of unknown origin on pets or immediately after a pet interacts with wildlife or stray animals.

Keep garbage contained in trash cans with secure lids to avoid attracting animals.

Take steps to keep bats out of their homes.

For residents who have been bitten or scratched by an animal or wake up to a bat in their house, the department advises thoroughly washing all wounds and immediately contacting their doctor or hospital emergency department.

If a pet was bitten or scratched, owners should use a hose to wash their pet’s wounds while wearing gloves, the health department advises, and contact their veterinarian immediately. Owners should also report the incident to animal control and are advised to identify the type of animal that bit or scratched their pet when possible.

Animals that most commonly carry the disease include bats, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, skunks, groundhogs and beavers.

The disease is virtually always fatal once symptoms begin, but timely administration of a series of post-exposure prophylaxis vaccinations is considered 100% effective in preventing onset in humans.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.