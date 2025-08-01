A SLOW RETREAT: Voluntary buyouts, relocations part of Warren’s pioneering climate plan, but so far nobody’s budged

ON THE MARK: Richard Grundy, CEO and president of AVTECH Software Inc., indicates the level of floodwater at Cutler Mill in Warren, where AVTECH’s offices are located.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
When Richard Grundy moved AVTECH Software Inc. from Newport to Warren 15 years ago, the renovated Cutler Mill seemed to offer the ideal flexibility and space that the company needed to develop its climate hazard alert technology. But the location had climate hazards of its own, Grundy soon learned. The historic mill sits in a

