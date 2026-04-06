AAA Northeast affiliate to add 370 new jobs to R.I. over next 10 years

PROVIDENCE – AAA Northeast affiliate Motor Club Insurance Co. is expected to bring 370 new jobs to the state over the next decade. The Rhode Island-based insurance company provides auto, home and umbrella insurance policies to AAA Northeast members in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts, with plans to expand in New York and New Jersey. Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor joined company officials Monday to celebrate the expansion and unveil the new 21,000-square-foot insurance center in Lincoln, the result of a $7.1 million investment into the Albion Crossing complex. “Rhode Island is a destination location for growing businesses like the Motor Club Insurance Company, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to attract and retain top-tier companies and talented professionals,” McKee said. “Good-paying jobs are the key to a strong economy, and we’ll continue to make strategic investments and create more opportunities for our state.” AAA Northeast currently employs more than 1,350 people in Rhode Island. The company said the median annual salary for the new positions is $77,107. John Galvin, CEO and president of AAA Northeast, said the expansion “underscores our strong belief in Rhode Island's talent and reinforces our long-term commitment to the state's growth.” ”AAA Northeast has deep roots in Rhode Island, and we're excited to continue opening doors to meaningful careers here in the future,” Galvin added. In October 2025, the R.I. Commerce Corp. board approved up to $6.8 million in state tax incentives over 10 years. Established in 2015, the Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program offers businesses incentives to relocate or expand their workforces in the state, eligible to receive annual, redeemable tax credits for up to 10 years, with credits of up to $7,500 per job per year. “We are proud to welcome MCIC to Lincoln,” Pryor said. “Investment tools such as Commerce’s Qualified Jobs program help companies make decisions in favor of Rhode Island – landing and expanding their operations here. These moves contribute to our state’s momentum and advance our economic growth.” Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.