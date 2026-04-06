AAA Northeast affiliate to add 370 new jobs to R.I. over next 10 years

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R.I. GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE speaks during Monday's event unveiling the new AAA Northeast affiliate Motor Club Insurance Co. space in Lincoln. / COURTESY R.I. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – AAA Northeast affiliate Motor Club Insurance Co. is expected to bring 370 new jobs to the state over the next decade. The Rhode Island-based insurance company provides auto, home and umbrella insurance policies to AAA Northeast members in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts, with plans to expand in New York and New Jersey.

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