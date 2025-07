Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

PROVIDENCE – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. and the Smithfield Public Schools have settled a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a town resident who was blocked from the schools’ social media pages.

The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of Daniel Mayer last month, alleged that he was barred from both Superintendent Dawn Bartz’s and the school district’s X accounts after he advocated for Bartz’s resignation. Mayer had regularly viewed and interacted with the superintendent on both accounts to stay informed about the issues, the lawsuit said.

@SmithfieldSuper and @SmithfieldSchls accounts and will pay $12,000 in attorneys’ fees and court costs. The school system also agrees that

no other users will be blocked from @SmithfieldSuper and @SmithfieldSchls X accounts “based on First Amendment-protected viewpoints expressed,” nor will it require pre-approval for people to gain access.

“Blocking a constituent from expressing their opinions on the basis of their identity or viewpoint undermines their fundamental First Amendment right to speak and to petition the government for redress of grievances,” said ACLU of Rhode Island cooperating attorneys David Cass. “Thankfully, with the assistance of counsel for the Smithfield School Committee, we were able to achieve a quick resolution to the constitutionally inappropriate social media limitations that had been imposed by the Smithfield School Department and superintendent.”