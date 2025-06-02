ACLU suing Brown University’s police over denied APRA requests from journalists
Updated at 1:07 p.m.
Clark said the university has not been formally served with the lawsuit and plans to review it in full if Brown receives the suit. He did say Brown’s public safety department is limited to university buildings, adjacent streets and the protection of university students, faculty, staff and property. He also said the department works closely with Providence Police and/or the attorney general’s office and “cooperates fully with records requests from those and other law enforcement agencies.”
“Brown DPS also shares information regularly and in multiple ways. For example, we offer public access to a daily police log that includes details on incidents and disposition, and report annual crime statistics each fall in accordance with the federal Clery Act,” Clark said. “Given the limited jurisdiction of Brown DPS, the cooperative relationship we sustain with law enforcement partners and current approaches for sharing information, our current practices meet the goals of ensuring public safety.”The ACLU and the journalists are seeking a declaratory judgment determining that Brown’s public safety department is a “public body” within the meaning of ARPA, therefore must comply with public records requests. The plaintiffs are also requesting a permanent injunction requiring the public safety department to provide them with the requested records. Brown representatives did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Providence Business News. (UPDATED 6th paragraph and added 9th and 10th paragraphs to include statement from Brown University spokesperson Brian Clark.) James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.