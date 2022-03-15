ADL reports high rates of anti-Semitism, white supremacist incidents in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — Incidents of anti-Semitism, white supremacist propaganda and other acts of extremism collectively rose in Rhode Island last year, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League of New England.

In 2021, the ADL recorded 76 reported incidents of white supremacist propaganda, three anti-Semitic incidents and two white supremacist events in Rhode Island, an overall increase in hateful messaging compared to a year earlier.

In 2020, the ADL reported 61 incidents of white propaganda and 11 anti-Semitic incidents in Rhode Island.

Providence saw the highest number of extremist incidents in the state last year, with 12 reported incidents of white supremacist propaganda and two anti-Semitic acts.

The disturbing trend has been driven by extremist groups and organized propaganda campaigns, said Robert Trestan, ADL New England regional director in his statement.

White supremacist groups “go from community to community, state to state, hoping to lure new members,” Trestan said. “Their message is often intentionally disguised, intended to inspire and incite people to act, thus creating the potential for increased hate crimes. This trend is alarming and must be stopped.”

These extremists have targeted hateful campaigns at groups such as the Jewish, Black, Muslim, and LGBTQ communities and non-white immigrants.

Massachusetts had the fourth highest rate of hateful propaganda in the country, and all New England states were targeted by white supremacist groups, the report details.

The report did not specify where Rhode Island ranked nationally, and the ADL could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Nationwide, last year saw an average of 13 incidents per day since the ADL began tracking data, making 2021 the second-highest year in reported incidents. Incidents nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.

The ADL encourages people to report extremist incidents through its website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.