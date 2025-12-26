After shooting, call goes out to support Providence businesses

By
-
EMERGENCY PERSONNEL gather at Thayer and Waterman streets in Providence on Dec. 13, after the fatal shooting at Brown University. Business owners in the area have noticed a decline in sales since the shooting, beyond the usual drop when students leave for winter break. / AP FILE PHOTO/MARK STOCKWELL
EMERGENCY PERSONNEL gather at Thayer and Waterman streets in Providence on Dec. 13, after the fatal shooting at Brown University. Business owners in the area have noticed a decline in sales since the shooting, beyond the usual drop when students leave for winter break. / AP FILE PHOTO/MARK STOCKWELL

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, small businesses typically prepare for lively streets, with crowds of shoppers generating a significant portion of yearly sales. But this year, an atmosphere of sorrow and anxiety replaced Providence’s usual festive bustle following the Dec. 13 mass shooting at Brown University, where a gunman killed two undergraduate students,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display