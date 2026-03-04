AG releases findings from sexual abuse inquiry of Diocese of Providence

By
-
R.I. ATTORNEY GENERAL PETER F. NEROHNA on Wednesday released a report accusing the Providence Diocese of mishandling and attempting to conceal hundreds of cases of clergy sexual abuse. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Wednesday released a scathing report outlining decades of child sexual abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Providence, identifying 75 clergy members with credible accusations against them, including 61 Diocesan priests and deacons, 13 members of religious orders and one extern priest. Together, they are reported to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

GYN Health Through the Years: Why Open Conversations Matter at Every Stage of Life

Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display