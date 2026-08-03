Age-Friendly Rhode Island granted $300K from Point32Health Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Age-Friendly Rhode Island, a nonprofit advocating for age-inclusive policies and practices throughout the state, has received $330,000 from Point32Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan.

The three-year grant will fund Age-Friendly Rhode Island’s efforts in local planning, partnership development, leadership engagement, and community action, according to the organization’s July 23 announcement.

“Across the state, local leaders, residents, and organizations are working together to create communities that support people throughout every stage of life. This funding will help us expand that work, strengthen local partnerships, and support communities as they respond to the opportunities and challenges of an aging population,” James B. Connell, executive director of Age-Friendly Rhode Island, said in the release.

The nonprofit is one of 21 that received operating grants through Point32Health Foundation’s funding round announced on June 18. The three other Rhode Island nonprofits to receive grants include Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island and Southside Community Land Trust, both of Providence, as well Progreso Latino Inc. in Central Falls.

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“As a not-for-profit health plan, we know that healthier communities ensure better outcomes and more affordable care for everyone,” Kristin Lewis, president of Point32Health Foundation and executive vice president of Point32Health, said in the release. “Through these investments we are working with community organizations to create environments where individuals can live with dignity, connection, and opportunity as they age.”

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.