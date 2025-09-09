Alden and Sprague promoted to first vice president roles at Bristol County Savings Bank

TAUNTON – Jann M. Alden and Darrin P. Sprague were recently promoted to first vice president roles at Bristol County Savings Bank.

Alden will serve as first vice president of customer service, while Sprague will serve as first vice president and information security officer.

Alden will oversee customer service operations, including the bank’s contact center and its network of remote interactive teller machines, while Sprague will be responsible for planning, organizing, managing and reporting on the bank’s enterprise information security system.

A 38-year veteran of the banking industry, Alden previously served for 18 years at Bristol County Savings as vice president of customer service, vice president and regional banking officer, assistant vice president and regional administrator, and assistant vice president and branch manager.

Before joining Bristol County Savings, Alden was vice president and branch manager at Eastern Bank’s Taunton and Raynham branch offices and cluster manager and branch manager for several Fleet/Bank of New England offices.

Beyond her banking responsibilities, Alden serves on several local nonprofit boards and is active in the Attleboro and Taunton communities. She is a past recipient of the Paul Harris Award and the Bristol County Savings Bank’s Volunteer of the Year Award, according to the bank.

Alden, a Taunton resident, is a graduate of Massasoit Community College and the Massachusetts Bankers Association School for Financial Studies at Babson College.

Meanwhile, prior to his most recent promotion, Sprague served as vice president and information security officer for the bank. He previously held a number of positions with Citizens Financial Group Inc., including senior vice president of information security policy, process and governance, as well as senior vice president and audit director.

Throughout his 30-year career, Sprague has also served in a variety of internal audit, risk and control leadership positions at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Staples Inc., Teradyne Inc. and Ernst & Young LLP, according to Bristol County Savings Bank.

Sprague holds multiple cybersecurity and auditing credentials, including certifications in internal auditing, information systems auditing, and risk management. Sprague earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., and resides in Plymouth, Mass. He also earned a master certificate in enterprise cybersecurity leadership from the Professional Development Academy and is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals and the Third Party Risk Association.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.