Alinea Capital breaks ground on affordable housing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD – The Boston-based Alinea Capital Partners LLC recently began construction on a new 52-unit affordable housing development in New Bedford, the company announced.

The five-story building is being constructed at 278 Union St. at the site of the former Registry of Motor Vehicles in the heart of the downtown area. The project is being called the “10@8th Apartments,” the company said.

Alinea Capital Partners said that this will be the “largest new construction project built downtown in 38 years.”

The company said the construction of the housing development is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

- Advertisement -

“After years of collaboration with the city of New Bedford and community leaders, we are pleased to begin construction of this landmark development,” said L. Duane Jackson, managing member of Alinea Capital Partners. “New Bedford’s working families deserve housing that is convenient, attractive and affordable. … As New Bedford becomes a hub of America’s emerging offshore wind industry, we are proud to be a critical part of building the Whaling City’s bright future.”

The project was designed by Boston-based DHK Architects. The property will feature an underground parking garage for 19 vehicles, with designated electric-vehicle-ready spaces. The planned building is also designed to be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified, using solar panels to supply some of its electricity, and WinnResidential will manage the project upon completion.

Alinea Capital received $16.4 million in affordable housing financing from MassHousing, an independent, quasi-public state agency, to complete the project.

“To be able to redevelop an underutilized parcel in the heart of New Bedford into a new housing community that will be affordable to 52 households is an exciting opportunity for the city and the residents who will call 10@8th home,” said MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay. “MassHousing is pleased to be part of this effort that is going to provide the project’s new residents with housing stability and economic opportunities in Greater New Bedford.”

Additional funding and financing came from the city, state and federal resources, including funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the company said, without disclosing the total project cost.

“Increasing the supply of affordable housing in Massachusetts is critical to lowering living costs for our residents and bolstering the state’s economic competitiveness,” said Mass. Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus. “Communities and residents alike benefit when there are more places like 10@8th to call home.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.