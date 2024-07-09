Almonte leaving R.I. League of Cities and Towns at year’s end

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Ernest A. Almonte is retiring as the executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns on Dec. 31. Almonte, who also serves as chairman of the R.I. Convention Center Authority and sits on the board of directors for Rhode Island Blue Cross & Blue Shield, informed the league’s board of

informed the league's board of directors of his retirement plans in June. The league announced Almonte's pending departure on Tuesday and said the executive committee of the board will determine a process to select his successor.

“It has been a true pleasure working with the leaders of all 39 cities and towns across Rhode Island,” Almonte said. “While it is with a heavy heart that I am leaving the League, at this stage of my career and my life I plan to spend more time with my family and focus on a more limited amount of projects.”

Almonte succeeded Brian Daniels in October 2022. Daniels had served as the league’s executive director for the last five years and was hired as the director of the R.I. Office of Management and Budget.

“On behalf of the entire board, we want to thank Ernie for his hard work and commitment to the League for the past two years. He has worked tirelessly to advocate on our behalf and ensure that we are on strong financial footing,” said North Providence Mayor Charles A. Lombardi, league president. “Together we have successfully advocated for reforms to the Law Officers Bill of Rights, negotiated improvements to countless pieces of legislation and formed a municipal leadership academy to provide leadership training for staff.”

Almonte has been involved in the public sector for years. From 1994 to 2010, he served as t

he state’s auditor general, overseeing the office that conducted financial and performance audits, as well as fraud investigations among other duties. Almonte also ran an unsuccessful campaign for R.I. treasurer in 2014.

Almonte was also interim chief financial officer of the

R.I. Department of Health

’s Transition Support Team in February 2022. Before that, Almonte served as Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ chief of staff.

(UPDATE: Adds comment from Almonte in third paragraph)