America250-Enduring Success: Newport Polo Club

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NEWPORT INTERNATIONAL POLO WILL COMMEMORATE THE 150TH DIAMOND JUBILEE of the founding of the first polo club in America in 1876. Pictured is a match between Newport and Boston in 2022./ COURTESY JOHN LINCOURT PHOTOGRAPHY

(Editor’s note: This is the 14th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) PORTSMOUTH – The United States’ 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence isn’t the only milestone being

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