America250-Enduring Success: Newport Polo Club

(Editor’s note: This is the 14th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.)
PORTSMOUTH – The United States' 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence isn't the only milestone being reached this summer.
The country's first international polo club and one of the longest-running sporting venues in Rhode Island, Newport Polo Club is actually celebrating two anniversaries.
This year marks 150 years since New York Herald publisher James Gordon Bennett Jr. invited a group of high-society sportsmen for a polo demonstration on his property, now known as Glen Farm. This led to the founding of the Westchester Polo Club, which remained active until 1929.
Dormant for decades, in 1990 husband-and-wife duo Dan and Agnes Keating signed a lease with the town of Portsmouth to rehabilitate the Glen Farm grounds and reincarnate the international polo tradition in its birthplace.
Often referred to as the “sport of kings,” polo dates back more than two millennia, and has mostly been viewed as a popular recreational outing reserved for the elite.
However, General Manager Agnes Keating said that these days, the club draws spectators of every stripe, those who are strict polo devotees, casual observers who enjoy the entire social scene, families, couples and people young and old.
Though the club pays homage to its originator by continuing to be registered with the United States Polo Association under the Westchester name, Newport Polo has made the sport as mainstream as catching a collegiate baseball summer league game.
There are tourists looking for something off the beaten path of Newport’s seaside and dedicated locals who won’t miss a Saturday match if they can help it.
“It’s like a tree. Every year you can see the tips of some of the branches have grown a couple of inches. Some have grown a couple of feet," she said. "When it's 30-feet tall, suddenly, the growth becomes exponential.”
Every year, the venue welcomes teams from six continents for the annual International Polo Series, held Saturdays in June through September. Several thousand people visit a typical game, with matches often featuring team rivalries going back years.
Whether international contests against the Jamaica team or visits from rivals in Palm Beach or New York, Keating said these weekend matches have become so popular that Newport Polo had to make some logistical enhancements in the most recent off-season to handle the growing crowds.
Last year’s packed match against Italy drew record crowds and convinced the Keatings it was time to make some adjustments in order to provide the experience that fans expect.
“It’s been on a steady trajectory of double-digit growth every year,” she said. “We felt like we reached what was our maximum capacity. And we said we needed to make some changes, so we are better prepared going forward.”
Among the dozens of upgrades were changes to the angle of the field to address bottleneck areas and the vehicle circulation around it, new aisleways and entry and exit loops, and expanding the capacity of the center field pavilion, chalets and tailgate sections.
In the decades since its comeback, the club has continued to use polo as a platform to raise funds for local organizations, contributing more than $2.3 million to charitable causes since its inaugural year. In December, they launched the Newport Polo Foundation, a new philanthropic initiative that Keating said will play a central role in the upcoming 150th Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
While other sporting venues are making money hand over fist on tickets and concessions, the Newport Polo grounds allow patrons to bring food and beverages in, and admission is only $15 for adults, with children younger than 15 admitted free.
“It is an everyday discount that’s been available for 35 years, which makes it much more family-friendly,” said Keating.
This year features the debut of the international team from Mongolia, the 40th to compete in the series. Worldwide, there are about 80 teams, said Keating, who hopes to continue adding new names to the win-loss column.
“We’ve made it halfway through,” said Keating. “It might take us another 35 years, but we are chipping away at that.”
Like many in Rhode Island, the Keatings are expecting another busy summer.
In addition to annual festivals drawing thousands to Aquidneck Island every year, special events like the World Cup matches less than an hour away are expected to bring hundreds of thousands more to the region.
And soccer's historic accessibility is similar to what Newport Polo has brought to the general public.
“It’s also an international sporting event with the same excitement and loyalties,” said Keating. “It’s an interesting connection.”
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.