Amica Insurance CEO Robert DiMuccio to retire

LINCOLN – The longtime leader of one of Rhode Island’s top private companies is stepping down after more than 30 years.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Chairman, President and CEO Robert A. “Bob” DiMuccio will retire at the end of 2022, ending a 31-year tenure that includes 17 years as its CEO, the company announced on Thursday.

DiMuccio’s replacement has not been chosen, but Amica expects to announce the new CEO this summer, having already begun a search process with an independent advisor last year.

DiMuccio leaves Amica as the fourth-top private company in the state, with more than 1,740 employees and $2.7 billion in revenue in 2021, according to PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists.

- Advertisement -

Since taking the helm in 2005, he led the company through the Great Recession and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite difficult economic times, the company has achieved a national reputation for its “customer service, product offerings and ease of doing business,” according to the release.

“I’m often asked what I’m most proud of,” DiMuccio said in a statement. “It’s the combined effort of so many people involved in putting the customer first, ensuring that we have the most up-to-date technology to serve them, increasing our brand awareness across the country, giving back to the community through our charitable foundation, and taking care of our employees with benefits that truly make a difference for them and their families. These are just a few of the things that come to mind, but I have to emphasize that these are not my accomplishments. The good people I’ve had the fortune to work with made this happen.”

DiMuccio came to Amica in 1991 after 12 years with accounting firm KPMG, where he left as a partner. He quickly rose through the ranks with various leadership roles at Amica, before being named president and CEO in 2005, and chairman of the board in 2008.

DiMuccio and Amica have also been recognized by PBN with several awards. Most recently, in 2021, DiMuccio was named one of the state’s “driving forces” in conjunction with PBN’s 35th anniversary and Amica received one of PBN’s “Best Places to Work” awards.

He has also served on the Board of Governors of the American Property Casualty Insurers Association and as chairman of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, among other roles.

Donald Julian Reaves, Amica’s lead director, praised DiMuccio for his “vision, leadership and outstanding contributions to Amica and the community.”

“Through his guidance and strategic mindset, Amica sharpened its focus on the customer, which has positioned the Company for continued success in the years ahead,” Reaves said in a statement.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NancyKLavin.