Amica’s logo to be on Celtics jerseys starting next season

BOSTON – Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s green-colored branding will mesh with the Kelly green of the 18-time NBA champions starting next season.
The Lincoln-based insurance company and the Boston Celtics jointly announced Tuesday that they launched a multiyear agreement to have Amica’s logo appear on the front of the team’s jerseys. The new agreement between Amica and the Celtics – fresh off of their latest NBA title – succeeds the Celtics’ four-year logo jersey patch agreement the team had with e-commerce company Vistaprint.
The team and company formally announced the partnership at a press event at the entrance of TD Garden. Amica CEO and President Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III said in a statement the company and the Celtics share “common values” and are committed to being “a positive force for good in the communities we call home.”
Celtics Chief Partnership Officer Ted Dalton said in a statement that Amica and the basketball team “both have long and storied traditions built on hard work and dedication, and we’re excited to see where this partnership takes us.”
Amica officials declined to say how many years the company will partner with the Celtics and how much is Amica paying the team to have its logo on their jerseys. Amica is currently paying the R.I. Convention Center Authority $900,000 per year
as part of a 10-year agreement that began in 2022 to have the company’s name on the former Providence Civic Center – now called the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Additionally, per the new partnership, the Amica Companies Foundation will support the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation’s efforts to improve access to early childhood education in underserved communities across New England. The company and team say additional information about planned community initiatives will be shared “in the coming months.”
“Our goal is to leverage this partnership to make a real impact in New England,” Shallcross said. “We want more young people to receive a high-quality educational foundation that they can build on so they’re ready when future opportunities come their way.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.