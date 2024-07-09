Amica’s logo to be on Celtics jerseys starting next season

AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO. announced Tuesday a multiyear partnership with the Boston Celtics that includes having the company's logo on the team's jerseys. / COURTESY AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.
BOSTON – Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s green-colored branding will mesh with the Kelly green of the 18-time NBA champions starting next season. The Lincoln-based insurance company and the Boston Celtics jointly announced Tuesday that they launched a multiyear agreement to have Amica’s logo appear on the front of the team’s jerseys. The new agreement between

