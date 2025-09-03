Andruil Industries cuts ribbon on new Quonset Business Park facility 

NORTH KINGSTOWN – State and local officials, along with the Quonset Development Corp. gathered Aug. 25 to celebrate Anduril Industries’ new manufacturing facility at Quonset Point.

Spanning up to 150,000 square feet, the $8.3 million new production facility will focus on developing autonomous maritime systems and technologies, including Anduril’s large-scale production of autonomous Large Diameter Unmanned Underwater Vehicles and Extra Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicles.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. board of directors in 2024 approved incentive agreements, which included a total of $5.4 million in tax credits through the Rebuild Rhode Island and Qualified Jobs Incentive tax credit programs over 12 years.

Christian Brose, Anduril’s chief strategy officer, said that the investment in Rhode Island was made possible through collaboration with state officials and Steve King, the managing director of Quonset Development Corp.

“This is a significant milestone for Anduril and for the state of Rhode Island,” Brose said.

Assisting militaries with advanced technology, the company primarily serves federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

