Appleland Orchard property in Smithfield sells for $1.1M

SMITHFIELD – The Appleland Orchard property at 135 Smith Ave. recently sold for $1.1 million, marking the highest commercial sale in the town in the past five years, according to Lila Delman Compass, the luxury real estate firm that brokered the deal.

The property, which was known for its Appleland Orchard roadside farmstand, was a fourth-generation family-owned farm, Lila Delman Compass said in a recent announcement of the sale.

The property contains 2 acres of land and a four-bedroom home, the real estate firm said. The home was built in 1780 but was restored in recent years, the firm said. The 1,930-square-foot home contains two full bathrooms and a 1.5-story chimney.

The 4,100-square-foot farmstand building was constructed in 1976, according to town property records.

The property also includes an apple orchard, a winery and a cider press, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The farm property is located in the Greenville village of Smithfield.

The deal was brokered by Lila Delman Compass Commercial Director Gregory Arakelian.

The entire farm property was most recently valued by town assessors in 2022 as being worth $460,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The farm property was sold by Joseph D’Andrea and Mary Lou D’Andrea, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale.

The property was bought by a company called Appleland Orchard RI LLC, a limited liability company that was established in early April by Jessica Shields, according to corporate forms filed with the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.