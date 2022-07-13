Applications for Get Started R.I. pitch competition to close July 15

PROVIDENCE – Following a deadline extension, entrepreneurs have until July 15 to submit applications for the Get Started Rhode Island business pitch competition.
Selected semifinalists in the annual competition will pitch their ideas to a panel of experts on Oct. 5.
The competition, hosted by Cox Business, awards a top honor valued at $50,000 to the winning business, including $25,000 in cash.
In addition to the judge’s award, entrepreneurs also have the chance to win a $5,000 audience recognition prize.
Those interested can apply at getstartedrhodeisland.com/2022-pitch-registration.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.
