Applications for Get Started R.I. pitch competition to close July 15

PROVIDENCE – Following a deadline extension, entrepreneurs have until July 15 to submit applications for the Get Started Rhode Island business pitch competition.

Selected semifinalists in the annual competition will pitch their ideas to a panel of experts on Oct. 5.

The competition, hosted by Cox Business, awards a top honor valued at $50,000 to the winning business, including $25,000 in cash.

In addition to the judge’s award, entrepreneurs also have the chance to win a $5,000 audience recognition prize.

Those interested can apply at getstartedrhodeisland.com/2022-pitch-registration.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.