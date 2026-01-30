Are you confident Rhode Island can grow jobs if lawmakers approve Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposed ‘millionaires tax’?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposed state budget for next fiscal year includes a so-called ‘millionaires tax’ that some business groups have criticized as burdensome on small businesses.

The proposal calls for a tax of 8.99% on income over $1 million. The administration projects that would bring in $67.1 million in fiscal 2027 and $135.5 million in fiscal 2028.

The change would affect approximately 2,300 resident filers and 5,500 nonresident filers, said State Budge Officer Joseph Codega Jr., with 80% of that burden falling on Rhode Island resident taxpayers.

But the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce panned the proposal, noting that, “In a state where a majority of higher-income filers in Rhode Island report business income on tax returns, raising personal income tax rates reduces business capital.”

The McKee administration says the additional revenue is needed to help cover a projected $100 million deficit and threatened cuts to federal funding.