Are you satisfied with the state and municipal cleanup following the Blizzard of ’26?

Several Rhode Island communities saw record snowfall from the Blizzard of ’26, along with power outages affecting approximately 50,000 electric customers.

A multiday travel ban helped the state and municipalities get a head start on clearing roads before businesses began reopening at noon on Feb. 24.

Roads, and especially side streets, and sidewalks were still being cleared several days after the Feb. 23 storm, which dumped more than 3 feet of snow in some communities.

The good news on power outrages is that the number of customers affected was dramatically lower than the up to 150,000 projected before the storm by Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

By Feb. 25, Rhode Island Energy said power had been restored to 99% of affected customers.