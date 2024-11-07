Aspen Aerogels posts $13M loss in Q3

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Aspen Aerogels Inc. reported a loss of $13 million in the third quarter of 2024, or 17 cents per diluted share, compared with a $13.1 million loss one year prior, or 19 cents per diluted share. The results announced after market close Wednesday fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate

The results announced after market close Wednesday fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company, which designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation and has a manufacturing facility in

East Providence

, said revenue for the quarter totaled $117.3 million, an increase from $60.8 million one year prior.

“We are fully capitalized to execute our current strategy and are well-positioned for continued profitable growth,” said Don Young, Aspen’s CEO and president. "Our Thermal Barrier business continues to show strength as our OEM customers ramp production, and our long-term conviction in this segment remains unchanged. ... Our performance this quarter once again demonstrated our ability to deliver these profitability targets.”

Aspen also reported Wednesday it raised

approximately $93.2 million for funding capital expenditures and to enable opportunistic near-term investment from a three-day public offering, which opened on Oct. 21.

Aspen expects full-year earnings to be 11 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $450 million.

Aspen shares have increased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.86, a climb of 87% in the last 12 months.