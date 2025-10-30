Assisted living facility property in Warwick sells for $6.76M

WARWICK – A 44,000-square-foot building that’s used as an assisted living facility recently sold for $6.76 million, according to public records.

The 55 Tollgate Hill Farm Road property is the home of All American Assisted Living at Warwick, a senior living community offering assisted living, memory care and respite care.

All American Assisted Living is a part of Kaplan Development Group LLC, with 17 assisted living facilities throughout the Northeast, Georgia and Virginia.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the building was sold by SHI-II Warwick LLC, which is affiliated with Kaplan Development, which is based in Jericho, N.Y., according to corporate reports it filed with the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.

- Advertisement -

The property was purchased by AA Senior Warwick Propco LLC, a New York City-based limited liability company, which is affiliated with a real estate investment firm called EOS Investors.

The property was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2025 as being worth $8.49 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 3.93 acres of land alone was valued at $3.86 million.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.