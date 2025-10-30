Assisted living facility property in Warwick sells for $6.76M

WARWICK – A 44,000-square-foot building that’s used as an assisted living facility recently sold for $6.76 million, according to public records.
The 55 Tollgate Hill Farm Road property is the home of All American Assisted Living at Warwick, a senior living community offering assisted living, memory care and respite care.
All American Assisted Living is a part of Kaplan Development Group LLC, with 17 assisted living facilities throughout the Northeast, Georgia and Virginia.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the building was sold by SHI-II Warwick LLC, which is affiliated with Kaplan Development, which is based in Jericho, N.Y., according to corporate reports it filed with the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.
The property was purchased by AA Senior Warwick Propco LLC, a New York City-based limited liability company, which is affiliated with a real estate investment firm called EOS Investors.
The property was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2025 as being worth $8.49 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 3.93 acres of land alone was valued at $3.86 million.
