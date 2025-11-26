Axiotrop becomes first R.I.-based CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization

PROVIDENCE – In a step coinciding with the U.S. Department of War completing the rollout of its Cybersecurity Model Maturity Certification, Narragansett-based cybersecurity firm Axiotrop LLC has received authorization as a CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization.

This achievement empowers the firm to conduct cybersecurity certification assessments for defense contractors across the nation. The designation is crucial because the CMMC Title 48 Code of Federal Regulations acquisition rule, which allows the Pentagon to incorporate CMMC into contracts, was published in the Federal Register on Sept. 10 and took effect on Nov. 10, meaning all new Department of War solicitations and contracts may incorporate some level of CMMC requirement as a condition for award.

With more stringent cybersecurity requirements coming into effect, uncertified companies face the immediate risk of disqualification from department work.

Axiotrop’s new C3PAO status arrives at a critical juncture, as it provides contractors in Rhode Island, New England and beyond with a direct path to compliance and ongoing eligibility for defense funding.

“Defense suppliers don’t have years to get compliant anymore; they have months,” said Joe Devine, president of Axoptrop. “This certification means we can now help companies quickly meet federal requirements and continue doing business with the government without disruption.”

C3PAO status is authorized by the Cyber Accreditation Body to independently verify whether companies adhere to the cybersecurity standards set forth in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework. These evaluations are mandatory for organizations managing controlled unclassified information in the Department of War supply chain.

Attaining CMMC Level 2 certification typically takes small businesses from nine to 12 months on average for gap remediation and assessment readiness.

Axiotrop is now the first firm in Rhode Island, the fourth in New England and one of an elite group nationally authorized to perform official CMMC assessments. The 48 Code of Federal Regulations rule officially empowers contracting officers to integrate the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 252.204-7021 clause into contracts and grants them authority to enforce CMMC language.

“CMMC is about securing our national security information and protecting our warfighters,” Devine said. “And we’re proud to ensure that every contractor, regardless of their size, has the tools and support necessary to meet CMMC.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.