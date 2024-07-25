Bally’s agrees to New York hedge fund’s buyout offer valued at $4.6B
R.I. Lottery Director Mark Furcolo said on Thursday the agency is in the process of reviewing the announcement from Bally's though does not anticipate an impact to the agreement at this time.
Bally’s spokesperson Patti Doyle said the merger would not impact operations in Rhode island.When Standard General made its first buyout offer in 2022, which was rejected eventually by Bally's, a Department of Revenue spokesperson said the state did not anticipate a buyout would have any material impact on Bally’s Rhode Island operations or its commitments to the state. Bally’s has a 20-year deal with the state to operate legal gambling in partnership with International Game Technology PLC. Bally's has been considering a buyout offer since March when it formed a special committee to evaluate Standard General’s proposal. On April 2, Fitch Ratings reduced Bally’s credit grade to “B” from “B+” and changed its outlook to “negative,” citing increased competition in online gaming and sports betting. That was preceded by downgrades from Moody’s Investors Services and S&P Global Ratings. Standard General previously offered Bally’s $38 per share for its remaining shares in 2022, which would have valued the casino operator at about $2 billion. In January 2023, Bally’s sold the properties and buildings of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi in Biloxi, Miss., to Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. for $635 million. Gaming & Leisure Properties will take over ownership of the land and buildings of both properties and Bally’s will lease back those sites while continuing to own, control and manage all the gaming operations of the facilities uninterrupted. (UPDATE: Corrects merger would not impact operations at the two Rhode Island casinos)