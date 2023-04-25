Bally’s opens expanded gaming, dining area at Twin River Lincoln Casino

LINCOLN – State and local leaders Tuesday joined Bally’s Corp. to celebrate the opening of 40,000 square feet of new gaming and dining space at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino.

The new gaming area features 355 slot machines, 57 table games, 27 stadium-style games, and a first-class, high-limit gaming area. The new food hall can accommodate 150 guests and includes a private dining area along with a cigar lounge with an outdoor smoking patio.

“We are pleased to celebrate today’s grand opening alongside so many of our valued partners, including Governor [Daniel J.] McKee, House and Senate leadership, our union workforce, and our regulators, the Division of Lottery and Department of Business Regulation,” said Craig Eaton, head of Bally’s Rhode Island operations. “Our expanded gaming floor, combined with other property improvements, represents a $100 million investment in Rhode Island to generate much-needed revenue for our home state.”

The casino’s expansion was part of the Economic Development Act enacted by the General Assembly and signed into law by McKee in 2021.

“This expansion marks another important milestone for not only Bally’s Lincoln but for Rhode Island itself,” McKee said. “We are grateful to Bally’s for its ongoing partnership that contributes to our workforce, our economy and our state as a whole. I also want to congratulate Bally’s on the successful completion of this crucial expansion and continued investment in Rhode Island’s future.”

On Feb. 23, poker returned to Twin River after table games were shut down in March 2020 when the state’s two casinos, Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel, were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When operations partially resumed in June 2020, poker did not.