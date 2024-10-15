Bally’s taps new general manager of Rhode Island casino operations

TOPICS
Bally’s on July 25 accepted a buyout offer from hedge fund Standard General L.P. in a deal that values the casino operator at $4.6 billion.
Standard General, a New York-based hedge fund operator that already owned a 23% stake in Bally’s, will acquire the remaining shares at $18.25 per share. The price represents a 71% premium over the company’s 30-day volume-weighted average price per share, as of March 8.
Standard General will merge Bally’s into the regional casino chain, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc. – a Standard General affiliate – when the deal closes which is expected in the first half of 2025.Chris Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.