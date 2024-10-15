Bally’s taps new general manager of Rhode Island casino operations

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 18th.

PROVIDENCE – Michael Monty, Bally's Corp former director of corporate finance from 2018 to 2020, has been named vice president and general manager of the company's two Rhode Island casinos.

Monty will oversee approximately 1,900 employees and all operations at Bally's Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Bally's Tiverton Casino, the company said in a statement Tuesday

Monty returns to Rhode Island after serving as vice president and general manager of Bally’s Atlantic Casino property from 2020 to 2024.

Before joining Bally's, Monty

was employed by Post Road Group, a private equity and real estate firm in Stamford, Conn., and worked briefly in 2016 at Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International.

An Army veteran and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, Monty holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management. He now lives in Franklin, Mass.

Monty replaces Tony Rohrer, who had served as Bally’s regional vice president and general manager since 2022.

He is now slated to move to the company's casino property in Shreveport, La.

Head of Rhode Island Operations Craig Eaton previously told Providence Business News the management change is unrelated to the recent buyout offer from hedge fund Standard General L.P. and its managing partner Soo Kim, who is also chair of the Bally’s board of directors.

Bally’s on July 25 accepted a buyout offer from hedge fund Standard General L.P. in a deal that values the casino operator at $4.6 billion.

Standard General, a New York-based hedge fund operator that already owned a 23% stake in Bally’s, will acquire the remaining shares at $18.25 per share. The price represents a 71% premium over the company’s 30-day volume-weighted average price per share, as of March 8.

Standard General will merge Bally’s into the regional casino chain, The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc. – a Standard General affiliate – when the deal closes which is expected in the first half of 2025.

