Bally’s, unionized Twin River Casino workers reach tentative agreement

LINCOLN – Unionized Twin River Casino workers and Bally’s Corp. have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, avoiding a potential strike.

The agreement includes raises for all workers and increased shifts, said Lynette Ng, a spokesperson for Unite Here Local 26, who said Friday the union will share more details next week.

Last month, unionized employees at the casino voted by 92% to authorize a strike if the bargaining team and Bally’s could not reach a new contract agreement.

The old contract was initially set to expire in late June, but the union and the casino company agreed to extend it for an additional two weeks to continue negotiations. The union and Bally’s reached an agreement a couple days in advance of the updated July 14 deadline, Ng said.

- Advertisement -

Patti Doyle, a spokesperson for Bally’s, said Friday the company believes the tentative contract to be “a fair agreement for all parties.”

“Our conversations with our Unite Here colleagues are productive, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship,” Doyle said.

The union expects to ratify the contract next Wednesday, Ng said.

(Update: Comment from Bally’s spokesperson added in 5th and 6th paragraphs)

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.