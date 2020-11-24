Bank of America donates masks, hand sanitizer to R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. recently announced plans to donate 50,000 face masks and 120 cases of hand sanitizer to Rhode Island nonprofits.

The donations come on top of those made earlier this year, including 100,000 face masks the bank donated to Providence schools and 46,000 to local nonprofits.

All 50,000 face masks will go to Crossroads Rhode Island, for its staff and homeless. Thirty-thousand cases each of hand sanitizer will go to Sojourner House, Southside Community Land Trust, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley and the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

