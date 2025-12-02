BankNewport awards $480K to support more than 50 local nonprofits

NEWPORT – The BankNewport Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $480,000 in its latest round of community grants, directing funding to more than 50 Rhode Island nonprofits as organizations statewide continue to report rising demand for services, the bank announced.

The fall 2025 awards span programs tied to basic needs, education, arts and culture, and community health, according to the foundation. The funding marks one of the bank’s larger seasonal distributions as nonprofits brace for a winter of sustained need.

“Each grant we award represents a shared investment in Rhode Island’s future,” said BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy. “We’re proud to partner with organizations that are improving lives, strengthening neighborhoods and creating lasting change across the state.”

One of the bank’s key focus areas was supporting hunger-relief initiatives, which involved some of its largest awards, including directing $50,000 to the East Bay Food Pantry in Bristol and $30,000 to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, both tied to renovation and expansion projects aimed at meeting increased demand; $25,000 for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to support food acquisition and distribution statewide; and $10,000 for the Central Falls Foundation’s Mobile Food Pantry.

BankNewport’s board of directors also approved a $100,000 contribution to the Rhode Island Foundation’s Community Partner Resilience Fund, which launched with $1 million to bolster nonprofits providing health care, housing and hunger-relief services.

“It’s more important than ever to support nonprofits working tirelessly to serve our neighbors most in need,” Murphy said.

The foundation additionally awarded $8,000 in holiday-season support for local food pantries and meal sites, including Amos House, Barrington TAP-In, Good Neighbors, Federal Hill House, Central Falls Food Pantry at Progreso Latino, Connecting for Children and Families, the Johnnycake Center of Peace Dale, Saint Mary of the Bay Food Pantry, and Salvation Army Corps locations in Newport and Providence.

Other BankNewport Charitable Foundation fall 2025 grant recipients include:

Adoption Rhode Island, for wraparound services supporting youths and young adults who are in, or have experienced, foster care.

for wraparound services supporting youths and young adults who are in, or have experienced, foster care. Amenity Aid, to address hygiene insecurity and provide essential products to vulnerable populations.

to address hygiene insecurity and provide essential products to vulnerable populations. American Red Cross Rhode Island Chapter, for Home Fire Assistance Program.

Aquidneck Food Pantry, for food funding appeal.

for Home Fire Assistance Program. for food funding appeal. BalletRI, for its ProviDANCE after-school arts education program serving underserved youths in Providence, Pawtucket and East Providence.

for its ProviDANCE after-school arts education program serving underserved youths in Providence, Pawtucket and East Providence. Battle of Rhode Island 1778 Association, for interpretive signage at Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth.

for interpretive signage at Butts Hill Fort in Portsmouth. Bike Newport, for its bicycle safety education programs offered in schools and summer camps across Aquidneck Island.

for its bicycle safety education programs offered in schools and summer camps across Aquidneck Island. Better Lives Rhode Island, to support food pantry, community meal and transitional housing services.

to support food pantry, community meal and transitional housing services. Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, to support out-of-school programs focused on academics, the arts, healthy lifestyles and good citizenship.

to support out-of-school programs focused on academics, the arts, healthy lifestyles and good citizenship. Boys Town New England, for its Family Home Residential Program.

for its Family Home Residential Program. Child & Family Services, for its Supportive Housing Program with wraparound case management.

for its Supportive Housing Program with wraparound case management. Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation, to expand outreach to historically marginalized youths through partnerships with local schools.

to expand outreach to historically marginalized youths through partnerships with local schools. Crossroads Rhode Island, to sustain 24-hour essential services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

to sustain 24-hour essential services for individuals experiencing homelessness. DaVinci Center for Community Progress, for its Tech Bridge Youth Empowerment and Senior Engagement Program.

for its Tech Bridge Youth Empowerment and Senior Engagement Program. Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District, for deer fencing at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm to protect trees and increase fruit production for food-insecure families.

for deer fencing at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm to protect trees and increase fruit production for food-insecure families. Entrepreneurship for All, for its Business Accelerator Program helping entrepreneurs launch new businesses through mentorship and training.

for its Business Accelerator Program helping entrepreneurs launch new businesses through mentorship and training. The Groden Network, for basic needs support for its Parent and Family Empowerment and Family Preservation programs.

for basic needs support for its Parent and Family Empowerment and Family Preservation programs. Hasbro Children’s Hospital, to support its Pediatric Behavioral Health Unit.

to support its Pediatric Behavioral Health Unit. James L. Maher Center, to support its new satellite office at the East Providence Senior Center.

to support its new satellite office at the East Providence Senior Center. Jamestown Historical Society, for signage at five historic properties throughout Jamestown.

for signage at five historic properties throughout Jamestown. John Clarke Nursing & Retirement Center, for installation of a walking path compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

for installation of a walking path compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Local Initiatives Support Corp., for its Neighborhood Development Fund.

for its Neighborhood Development Fund. Mae Organization Inc., to support food and program services.

to support food and program services. McAuley Ministries, for its Healthy Meals, Food Pantries, and Household Necessities Support Program.

for its Healthy Meals, Food Pantries, and Household Necessities Support Program. MS Dream Center, for equipment and technology upgrades supporting virtual and expanded programming.

for equipment and technology upgrades supporting virtual and expanded programming. Newport Community School, for programs addressing health, wellness and family support in partnership with Newport Public Schools.

for programs addressing health, wellness and family support in partnership with Newport Public Schools. Newport Festivals Foundation, to provide free music lessons and instrument rentals for Newport County students.

to provide free music lessons and instrument rentals for Newport County students. Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust, to advance farm viability and food sovereignty efforts in Rhode Island.

to advance farm viability and food sovereignty efforts in Rhode Island. Providence After School Alliance, to enhance science, technology, engineering and math program resources for youth-serving educators.

to enhance science, technology, engineering and math program resources for youth-serving educators. Providence Children’s Museum, to expand mental health resources for young children through therapeutic play.

to expand mental health resources for young children through therapeutic play. Providence Promise, for earned incentives for families participating in financial literacy and empowerment programs.

for earned incentives for families participating in financial literacy and empowerment programs. Rhode Island Free Clinic , for medical and dental supplies.

, for medical and dental supplies. Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, for its Link Up music literacy program for elementary students in Newport and Providence counties.

for its Link Up music literacy program for elementary students in Newport and Providence counties. Sail Newport, for its Pell Elementary School Fourth Grade Science and Sailing Program.

for its Pell Elementary School Fourth Grade Science and Sailing Program. Salve Regina University, for its Community Mobile Health Unit serving Rhode Island communities.

for its Community Mobile Health Unit serving Rhode Island communities. Save the Bay Inc. , for its Narragansett Bay Field Studies Program with Central Falls High School.

, for its Narragansett Bay Field Studies Program with Central Falls High School. Seven Hills Foundation, to improve technology supporting child and family services for those with developmental disabilities.

to improve technology supporting child and family services for those with developmental disabilities. Social Enterprise Greenhouse, to support entrepreneurship education and training programs.

to support entrepreneurship education and training programs. Sojourner House, for housing and support services for individuals and families impacted by abuse and homelessness.

for housing and support services for individuals and families impacted by abuse and homelessness. Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory, for its Imagination Series school-time arts and STEM performances.

for its Imagination Series school-time arts and STEM performances. Youth Pride Inc., to support its Basic Needs Pantry.

to support its Basic Needs Pantry. Winners Circle XR Academy, for robotics and science, technology, engineering, arts and math supplies.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.