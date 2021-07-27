BankNewport awards financial education scholarships to 4 high school students

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to four local high school students who participated in its financial education program, according to a news release. Liza Nunes and Peyton Gardner of William S. Rogers High School in Newport, Dylan Pires of Portsmouth High School and Johnna Gallo of West Warwick High School each received $1,000…