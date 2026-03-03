BankNewport donates $1.75M, 10K volunteer service hours to R.I. in 2025

NEWPORT – BankNewport reported more than $1.75 million in philanthropic giving across Rhode Island in 2025, alongside 10,000 volunteer service hours logged by employees for the third consecutive year.

The Newport-based community bank said its charitable grants, sponsorships, branch donations and contributions supported more than 500 organizations statewide. Funding focused on four key areas: basic human needs, educational success, arts and culture, and healthy lives and thriving communities, the bank said.

Employee engagement remained a centerpiece of the effort, with 85% of staff participating in volunteer initiatives ranging from board service to financial education.

“Supporting our neighbors is at the heart of who we are as a community bank,” said Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport. “As we reflect on the past year, many of our neighbors continue to face difficulties. BankNewport is extremely proud to partner with hundreds of nonprofits who work tirelessly to provide safe housing, offer pathways to employment, strengthen financial confidence, and ensure access to healthy food and vital services. These partnerships reflect our shared commitment to building stronger, more connected communities, and we remain dedicated to helping Rhode Island families thrive.”

Among the key funding initiatives were hunger relief partnerships with the East Bay Food Pantry, North Kingstown Food Pantry, Central Falls Foundation for its Mobile Food Pantry, and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

The bank also supported the Central Falls Children’s Foundation, Jamestown Community Farm and the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

Through BNWise, its financial education initiative, the bank delivered budgeting, savings, homeownership readiness and credit workshops to more than 2,000 students and community members through in-person and virtual presentations.

BankNewport’s “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” campaign collected more than 500 nonperishable food items for Operation Stand Down Rhode Island.

Employees also partnered with A Bed for Every Child to assemble 10 beds for families served by Crossroads Rhode Island.

Beyond its community investments, the 207-year-old institution also earned workplace recognition in 2025.

BankNewport was again named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker and received both a Healthiest Employer of Rhode Island award and an Exemplary Worksite Health Award for its Vitality Wellness Program.

The bank also marked the 10th anniversary of its paid internship program, which has hosted more than 95 interns since 2015 as part of its broader talent development strategy, it said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.