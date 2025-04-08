BankRI awards $105,500 in grants to 27 local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded a total of $105,500 in grants to 27 community organizations in support of education programs and a range of services that assist low-income children and families, the bank announced Monday.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community, and that begins by supporting nonprofits whose work helps our fellow Rhode Islanders when they need it most,” said Will Tsonos, Bank Rhode Island CEO and president. “Investing in the critical areas of education and basic needs support not only strengthens individuals and families but it also helps to create a stronger community for everyone.”

One of the nonprofits, College Visions, was awarded $5,000 to support its college preparatory and planning programming for students in Providence and Woonsocket.

The nonprofit, which empowers low-income and first-generation students to realize the dream of higher education, said it plans on using the grant to expand its offerings to students at Woonsocket High School and grow its summer program in the city. The Providence-based organization launched its pilot program at the school in 2023. BankRI also helped to fund the launch of the pilot program.

- Advertisement -

As a result of the program, Woonsocket became the first high school in the state to have a full-time, on-site College Visions adviser, according to the nonprofit’s executive director, Lamont Gordon.

Now, students at Woonsocket High School begin college and career exploration as early as their freshman year, Gordon said. The number of students participating in the program tripled from year one to year two, prompting College Visions to introduce an intensive five-week summer program. That program, which this latest $5,000 grant will expand, includes college campus visits, career presentations, mock interview workshops and sessions to practice applying to college.

“In Woonsocket, we’re building a college-going culture by enabling students to envision themselves on a college campus when that previously felt out of reach, and that’s extremely powerful,” Gordon said. “When you have a vision for meaningful and impactful work, it makes all the difference when partners like BankRI work with you to bring that vision to life.”

In January 2024, Bank Rhode Island said it awarded $101,500 in charitable grants to 26 nonprofits throughout the state. In August of that year, it awarded $100,725 in charitable grants to 40 nonprofits.

A full list of the recent grant recipients can be found below:

Academic Decathlon of Rhode Island

Adoption Rhode Island

Back to School of Rhode Island

Books Are Wings

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick

Bryant University

College Visions

Community Care Alliance

Community College of Rhode Island Foundation

Entrepreneurship for All Inc.

Gateways to Change Inc.

Gallery Night Providence

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Learning Community

Pawtucket Central Falls Development

Potter League for Animals

Rhode Island Business Competition

Rhode Island College Foundation

Rhode Island PBS Foundation

Scholarship Foundation of East Providence Inc.

South Eastern Economic Development Corp.

SquashBusters

St. Philip’s Church Corp. – Saint Philip School

The Church of Saint Michael

The Miriam Hospital Foundation

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.