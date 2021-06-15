BankRI donates $94,750 in grants

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $94,750 in grants to 38 local nonprofits and community organizations, according to a news release.

The grants ranged from $1,000 to $7,500 each. Recipients are as follows:

  • Aids Care Ocean State
  • Amos House
  • AS220
  • Back to School Celebration
  • Breakthrough Providence
  • Button Hole
  • City of Pawtucket
  • Clothes to Kids RI Inc.
  • Community Boating Center
  • Community Preparatory School
  • Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
  • Empowerment Factory
  • Grow Smart Rhode Island
  • Festival Ballet Providence
  • Fox Point Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association
  • Island Moving Company
  • John E. Fogarty Foundation
  • Jonnycake Center for Hope
  • Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
  • Narragansett Historical Society
  • Operation Home Front
  • Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
  • Pawtucket Foundation
  • Prout School
  • Providence After School Alliance
  • Providence Preservation Society
  • Reach Out and Read Rhode Island
  • Read to Succeed
  • Rhode Island Bankers Association
  • Rhode Island College Alumni Association
  • Rhode Island Free Clinic
  • Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association
  • Rhode Island Write On Sports
  • Sargent Rehabilitation Center
  • Sojourner House
  • Star Kids Scholarship Program
  • Special Olympics Rhode Island
  • Wolf School

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

