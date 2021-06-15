BankRI donates $94,750 in grants

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $94,750 in grants to 38 local nonprofits and community organizations, according to a news release.

The grants ranged from $1,000 to $7,500 each. Recipients are as follows:

Aids Care Ocean State

Amos House

AS220

Back to School Celebration

Breakthrough Providence

Button Hole

City of Pawtucket

Clothes to Kids RI Inc.

Community Boating Center

Community Preparatory School

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Empowerment Factory

Grow Smart Rhode Island

Festival Ballet Providence

Fox Point Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association

Island Moving Company

John E. Fogarty Foundation

Jonnycake Center for Hope

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Narragansett Historical Society

Operation Home Front

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Pawtucket Foundation

Prout School

Providence After School Alliance

Providence Preservation Society

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island

Read to Succeed

Rhode Island Bankers Association

Rhode Island College Alumni Association

Rhode Island Free Clinic

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association

Rhode Island Write On Sports

Sargent Rehabilitation Center

Sojourner House

Star Kids Scholarship Program

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Wolf School

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.