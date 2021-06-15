BankRI donates $94,750 in grants

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $94,750 in grants to 38 local nonprofits and community organizations, according to a news release.
The grants ranged from $1,000 to $7,500 each. Recipients are as follows:
- Aids Care Ocean State
- Amos House
- AS220
- Back to School Celebration
- Breakthrough Providence
- Button Hole
- City of Pawtucket
- Clothes to Kids RI Inc.
- Community Boating Center
- Community Preparatory School
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
- Empowerment Factory
- Grow Smart Rhode Island
- Festival Ballet Providence
- Fox Point Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association
- Island Moving Company
- John E. Fogarty Foundation
- Jonnycake Center for Hope
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
- Narragansett Historical Society
- Operation Home Front
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Foundation
- Prout School
- Providence After School Alliance
- Providence Preservation Society
- Reach Out and Read Rhode Island
- Read to Succeed
- Rhode Island Bankers Association
- Rhode Island College Alumni Association
- Rhode Island Free Clinic
- Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association
- Rhode Island Write On Sports
- Sargent Rehabilitation Center
- Sojourner House
- Star Kids Scholarship Program
- Special Olympics Rhode Island
- Wolf School
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
