BankRI’s food drive donates $24K, brings in 2 tons of food for pantries

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island’s annual food drive has brought in more than 4,000 pounds worth of food for local pantries to help address hunger statewide.
Additionally, 14 local pantries and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank received $24,000 in funding for food acquisition.
The bank’s food drive lasted from July 17 through Aug. 18, with each branch partnering with a pantry to collect food. Each food pantry received a $1,000 grant, BankRI said.
The food bank will use its $10,000 grant to acquire and distribute additional food for Rhode Islanders in need. The pantries that BankRI supported this year included:
- Better Lives Rhode Island in Providence
- Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket
- Comprehensive Community Action Program in Cranston
- Connecting for Children & Families in Lincoln and Woonsocket
- Coventry Friends of Human Services – Coventry Community Food Bank in Coventry
- Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island in Providence
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport
- East Bay Community Action Program in East Providence
- East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard in East Greenwich
- Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown
- North Kingstown Food Pantry in North Kingstown
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Philip Church in Smithfield
- Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston
- Westbay Community Action in Warwick
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
