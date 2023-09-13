BankRI’s food drive donates $24K, brings in 2 tons of food for pantries

By
-
BANK RHODE ISLAND’S food drive this summer collected more than 4,000 pounds of food for local pantries thanks to the generosity of its customers and staff. Pictured with donated food are, from left, Stacy Levin, manager of BankRI’s Oaklawn Avenue branch in Cranston, and William Tsonos, BankRI’s CEO and president. / COURTESY BANK RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island’s annual food drive has brought in more than 4,000 pounds worth of food for local pantries to help address hunger statewide.

Additionally, 14 local pantries and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank received $24,000 in funding for food acquisition.

The bank’s food drive lasted from July 17 through Aug. 18, with each branch partnering with a pantry to collect food. Each food pantry received a $1,000 grant, BankRI said.

The food bank will use its $10,000 grant to acquire and distribute additional food for Rhode Islanders in need. The pantries that BankRI supported this year included:

- Advertisement -
  • Better Lives Rhode Island in Providence
  • Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket
  • Comprehensive Community Action Program in Cranston
  • Connecting for Children & Families in Lincoln and Woonsocket
  • Coventry Friends of Human Services – Coventry Community Food Bank in Coventry
  • Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island in Providence
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport
  • East Bay Community Action Program in East Providence
  • East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard in East Greenwich
  • Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown
  • North Kingstown Food Pantry in North Kingstown
  • St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Philip Church in Smithfield
  • Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston
  • Westbay Community Action in Warwick

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display