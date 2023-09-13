BankRI’s food drive donates $24K, brings in 2 tons of food for pantries

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island’s annual food drive has brought in more than 4,000 pounds worth of food for local pantries to help address hunger statewide.

Additionally, 14 local pantries and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank received $24,000 in funding for food acquisition.

The bank’s food drive lasted from July 17 through Aug. 18, with each branch partnering with a pantry to collect food. Each food pantry received a $1,000 grant, BankRI said.

The food bank will use its $10,000 grant to acquire and distribute additional food for Rhode Islanders in need. The pantries that BankRI supported this year included:

Better Lives Rhode Island in Providence

Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket

Comprehensive Community Action Program in Cranston

Connecting for Children & Families in Lincoln and Woonsocket

Coventry Friends of Human Services – Coventry Community Food Bank in Coventry

Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island in Providence

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport

East Bay Community Action Program in East Providence

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard in East Greenwich

Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown

North Kingstown Food Pantry in North Kingstown

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Philip Church in Smithfield

Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston

Westbay Community Action in Warwick

