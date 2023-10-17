BayCoast Bank’s Brouthers receives Emerging Leader Award from ABA

SWANSEA – Casey Brouthers, vice president, associate general counsel for BayCoast Bank, has received the 2023 Emerging Leader Award from the American Bankers Association, the bank announced Monday.

Brouthers was one of 12 recipients nationwide. The awards were presented during the ABA’s annual convention, which was held Oct. 8-10 in Nashville, Tenn. The award recognizes the next generation of banking professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to their industry, as well as their local communities, according to a news release.

“Casey’s dedication to her profession, leadership skills and personal integrity are constantly demonstrated, making her more than worthy of this prestigious award from the American Bankers Association,” Nicholas M. Christ, CEO and president of BayCoast Bank, a longtime community savings bank serving the people and businesses on the south coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, said in a statement. “Our entire BayCoast family extends its heartfelt congratulations.”

Brouthers graduated Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and began her career in community banking in 2010, gaining experience in multiple roles, including teller, customer service representative and loan processor. Her success led her to explore new opportunities and expand her education, graduating from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Law School in 2019. She is licensed to practice law in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Brouthers began working at BayCoast Bank in 2020 as vice president, regulatory policy and enterprise risk strategist, becoming vice president, associate general counsel just over a year later.

The ABA Emerging Leader Award is the second leadership award Brouthers has received this year, having previously been named an Emerging Leader by the Massachusetts Bankers Association in May.

Brouthers is an active participant in numerous local organizations, including the Fall River Mayor’s Task Force to End Homelessness and the Massachusetts Governor’s Advisory Committee for Lead Poisoning Prevention. She is also a volunteer for Credit for Life, a financial literacy program offered by BayCoast Bank that helps high school students gain real-world critical money management skills.